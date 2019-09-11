Panama City firefighters train with live flames

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When there is a fire emergency, the Panama City Fire Department is the first to respond and to protect. To keep their skills sharp, the department is conducting fire behavior training to ensure their firefighters are well prepared and are ready to protect the residents of Panama City.

Alicia Gregg recently joined the Panama City Fire Department and went through her first fire behavior training ever on Monday.

“It is definitely a different look as far as actually being inside and getting to see the fire as opposed to a PowerPoint or just talking about it face to face,” Gregg said.

She is one of the many firefighters training in the station’s ‘burn building.’

“We’re using the doors in the burn building to direct the airflow through the building to see how all of that works and actually go into the burn room and watch how the fire reacts,” said Panama City Fire Department chief Alex Baird.

This training allows firefighters to learn where the airflow is, how airflow is moving through the building, where the fire is and how they need to attack the fire.

Baird’s main message for people at home is to remember to close your doors.

“When you go to bed at night, close your doors because closing doors keeps the fire out of your room and keeps the air flow from coming into that room if there is a fire,” Baird said.