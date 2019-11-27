Panama City firefighter organizes toy drive for local kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Panama City firefighter is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas through a toy drive; the Panama City Fire Department helped her bring it all together.

Viviana Besteiro started the toy drive this month, collecting unwrapped toys from residents to deliver to foster kids ahead of the holidays.

She’s collected toys for newborns through teens during the drive, which is going on through December 15th.

She got the idea from a toy drive she used to participate in at home in Miami; now, she’s bringing the drive to Panama City to help local kids have a merry Christmas.

“Being able to let a kid pick what toy they want, whether it’s a doll, a bicycle or a basketball, it’s honestly so heartwarming to see how excited they are to pick up a toy from the table,” said Besteiro.

She said residents who would like to participate in the drive can drop off unwrapped toys for kids of all ages at Panama City fire stations one and two.