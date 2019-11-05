Panama City Fire Department shares space heater safety tips

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. —  After a hot summer, chillier temperatures are welcomed by many, but making your home warm and cozy without being careful could cost you.

Portable electric space heaters can also be safety hazards.

“A lot of times, it’s because people aren’t being safe with them,” said Lt. Howard Demro with the Panama City Fire Department.

Space heaters cause over 25 thousand house fires across the nation every year; some happening right here in Panama City.

“A lot of the accidents are accidents but it’s because of human error,” said Lt. Demro.

He said those accidents are completely preventable by following simple guidelines, like checking a portable space heater’s power cord for damages and not using them with extension cords. Also, keeping the heater on a flat, even surface where it can’t fall over, and making sure the heater is at least three feet away from all objects, people and pets, can help to prevent fires and injuries.

If the heater smokes or makes strange noises when you turn it on, immediately unplug it.

“Call 9-1-1 and let somebody who’s certified look at it and make sure that they’re safe for use,” he said.

As the hurricane recovery efforts continue into the wintertime, the same guidelines apply to space heaters in mobile homes as well as industrial space heaters often used on construction sites, which come with their own dangers.

“A bunch of contractors want to use them indoors in small spaces,” said Justin Gentry, the manager of Panhandle Rentals. “It can get about 170 degrees indoors.”

Gentry said that can happen in as little as six minutes.

“They get very hot, up in the 200, 300 degree temperatures is what they put off, to keep large areas warm,” said Lt. Demro. “Those are not meant to be in your house.”

Taking those precautions and making sure all smoke detectors have fresh batteries could prevent a disaster this holiday season.

