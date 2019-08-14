Panama City fire department honors lifesavers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Panama City firefighters celebrated on Tuesday, as they held their pinning and awards ceremony at the Central Fire Station.

The ceremony honored Panama City’s firefighters, from brand new to retired. Three new firefighters were welcomed into the ranks after completing their training, others were promoted, and four retirees were recognized.

The Central Fire Station where the awards took place was renamed and dedicated to former Panama City fire chief, Robert “Bobby” Richardson.

Current Fire Chief, Alex Baird, says the ceremony is an event the firefighters organize themselves and something they look forward to.

“It’s just a super day for us to do this, with so many awards going out, so many promotions and the new firefighters,” said Baird. “The dedication of the fire station is probably the key thing for us today.”

Life-saving awards were also given for two different incidents, one of them involving Bay County Tax Collector, Chuck Perdue.

As News 13 previously reported, Perdue saved a young woman’s life by performing CPR after she collapsed during a heart attack. At Tuesday’s ceremony, he and the firefighters who provided additional life support, were honored.

Baylee, the woman whose life was saved, presented Perdue with his award. Her mother says she is recovering well at home.