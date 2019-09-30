Panama City Fair moving locations for this year’s festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite Hurricane Michael the rides, games and fun of the annual fair will be coming back to Panama City.

With much of the original Panama City fairgrounds unusable after issues from the storm, the company behind the rides and games is opening at a new location.

It will be held in the Panama City Mall along Highway 77 from Tuesday through Saturday. Arnold Amusement Company’s Joseph Even, said the city is extremely supportive.

“The response has been tremendous,” said Even.

Motorists won’t miss the giant carousel in the sky near Highway 77.

“We have teamed up with the mall and with a few of our suppliers that we work with when we’re here each year for the fair to see what we can do to try to bring a little bit of happiness into Panama City,” said Even.

The fair offers a little something for everyone.

“They can just come in and walk around and enjoy some of the little activities and stuff and if they want to ride, they can buy an armband or some tickets to ride. And of course eat their way through the fair,” said Even.

It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“There’s just so much devastation here and not a lot to do, and people are ready to get back to normal,” said Even.

You can purchase unlimited ride wristbands at the fairgrounds.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the fair will be open 4pm-10pm each day.

Saturday will be the last day of the fair and it will be open from 1pm-10pm.