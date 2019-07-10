Panama City extends state of emergency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Ever since Hurricane Michael hit nine months ago, Panama City and surrounding areas have been in a state of emergency.

That has been extended yet again by state orders.

This was announced Tuesday at the Panama City Commission Meeting, along with other hurricane updates, including the current state of the Panama City Disaster Relief Fund.

As of now, $225 thousand has been donated to the fund, and $10 thousand of that has gone to Re-Tree P.C., an organization working to recover the city’s tree canopy lost during the storm.

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen, says the online store, Amazon, is working to help contribute more money to the disaster relief fund.

“It’s part of the Amazon Smile,” he said. “If anybody’s using Amazon they can certainly consider a portion of Amazon’s profits to go toward the city of Panama City.”

Along with that, McQueen wants to remind all residents who need help removing large amounts of debris to apply for the Private Property Debris Removal Program.

Citizens can apply at the old police sub-station on Martin Luther King Boulevard or at the Lake Huntington Clubhouse.

The deadline is Wednesday July 10th, and all residential, commercial and demolition requests are eligible.