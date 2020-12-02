Panama City doctors are saving lives with next-generation heart technology

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Heart failure impacts over 26 million people worldwide, and the Cardiovascular Institute of Florida said it is a growing epidemic.

Now there’s a new device that is making a difference.

The Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida has added a next-generation device that can improve your heart’s pumping function.

“Usual implantable defibrillator is there purely for survival,” said Dr. Joe Trantham, the Cardiovascular Institute Electrophysiologist.

Dr. Trantham is a Cardiovascular Institute Electrophysiologist. He was one of the first in the nation to implant the device here in Bay County.

“The Medtronic Cobalt XT is the latest iteration or evolution of the technology of implantable defibrillators,” said Dr. Trantham.

He says the Implanted Cardioverter-Defibrillator or ICD monitors weak heart muscles and detects heart pacing from under your skin.

This new ICD device will be implanted under your collarbone next to your heart, and it will connect directly to your smartphone, and that information is sent to your doctor.

ICD’s traditionally use shock therapy to kickstart the heart, but the new model prefers pacing, keeping shock therapy at a minimum.

“Not only to terminate fast heart rhythms but to also help certain patients who need resynchronization therapy,” said Dr. Trantham.

One of the first next-generation ICD’s was implanted in November. Dr. Trantham said that patient is doing well.

“The FDA improved it for an implant on that day, so we are one of the first in the nation to implant that particular device,” said Dr. Trantham.

If you have congestive heart failure, a weak heart muscle, or any other cardiovascular complications, Dr. Trantham said this device could save your life.