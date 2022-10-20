PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An administrator who worked for Panama City for nearly two decades is accused of embezzling $470,000 from an after-school charity that was funneled through the city.

Michael Johnson, 61, the former director of community development for Panama City and the director of the Friends of After School Assistance Program was arrested Thursday by the Panama City Police Department, officials said.

Johnson quit earlier this month. After he left his job, investigators discovered that Johnson had been writing checks to himself from the After School Assistance Program bank account, according to an incident report.

The report adds that investigators found the suspicious checks as far back as 2012 and for as much as $38,000. The report states the checks totaled more than $470,000. Johnson is now charged with grand theft of more than $100,000.

