Panama City CRA and Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation launch new initiative

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we head into the summer months, many businesses are in need of employees, and many people are also looking to work. The City of Panama City is looking to help by connecting prospective employees with employers.

The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency and Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation are teaming up to launch “Employ Bay”.

The initiative will provide young adults between the ages of 16 to 21 with employment assistance. They can expect help with writing resumes, skills training, and transportation.

An orientation for job seekers will be held Tuesday, June 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Rutherford High School’s Band Room.

“We will give them their career placements, for example we have various businesses that have decided that they need students. For example, many of the restaurants, we will take their applications and place them with the students,” said Willie Pollard, the Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation President.

Young adults interested in attending can fill out the online application before orientation. https://docs.Google.Com/forms/d/e/1faipqlsffs6hxlgtfl2the668gijproaea8diazosppy6svsjjgfplw/viewform

Employers interested in participating can email cras@pcgov.org or call (850) 872-7230.