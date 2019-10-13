Panama City community is stronger together

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Stronger together. That was the theme this morning as Panama City residents celebrated the power of their community

Hundreds gathered at Panama City Square on 23rd Street to honor local organizations who played a huge role in getting the city back on its feet after Hurricane Michael.

The City of Panama City and ‘Brixmor’ Property Group, the owner of the shopping center, co-hosted the celebration.

The event including performances by the Bay High cheerleaders and color guard.

Local organizations also set up shop at the event– providing people with resources and information to aid in their recovery.

Those hosting the event say the sense of community in Panama City has been vital to the recovery process.

“I think it’s just the strength of the community, the strength of the tenants, and the strength and the leadership of not only the city but even at Brixmor, the investment and the time to get things back to help the community,” said Jeff Bell, VP of Construction for Brixmor.

The city also donated 800 trees to those in attendance– in an effort to replace those trees that were lost in the storm.

