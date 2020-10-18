Panama City community celebrates second annual Survivor’s Jam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Saturday, area residents gathered at Mckenzie Park for the second annual Survivor’s Jam.

The event is meant to bring the community out to celebrate the strength and resilience the community possessed to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

Event organizer, Gary Kolmetz said putting the event together took resilience and strength as they faced many setbacks this year.

First, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and then rescheduled due to Hurricane Delta.

Participants were able to enjoy food from local vendors, as well as hear music from local musicians.

Kolmetz said although there’s still a lot of recovering to do, we must find joy in being together.

“We’re far from recovery that’s why we have to keep this vibe alive, you know this togetherness, and music heals everything, it never abandons you, so it’s something that’s very important in the healing process,” Kolmetz said.

Kolmetz said he hopes that this event will continue for the years to come.