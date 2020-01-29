LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Panama City commissioners take beginning steps towards new hotel

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in Panama City may soon see a new hotel coming to town. 

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved a future land use map change to general commercial, to use the space for a new hotel. 

The new hotel will sit right across the street from Bay Medical Center. The hotel will be within the CRA district of the city and tax money from the hotel will go into the CRA.  

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says having a hotel next to Bay Medical Center will have a great impact on the community.  

“It is a big deal for the city,” Brudnicki said. “It is a really nice upgrade for that area within the CRA district and I’m really happy it is taking place.”

The hotel is in the very early stages of this project and the next step will be to get a  development order. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Carl Gray Boat Ramp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carl Gray Boat Ramp"

Notable 'Noles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Notable 'Noles"

New hotel

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hotel"

Copacabana Hotel tear down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copacabana Hotel tear down"

Lynn Haven City Manager to host ‘Table Talk’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven City Manager to host ‘Table Talk’"

City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Lynn Haven moves forward with two contracts to better the city"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.