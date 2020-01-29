Panama City commissioners take beginning steps towards new hotel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in Panama City may soon see a new hotel coming to town.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approved a future land use map change to general commercial, to use the space for a new hotel.

The new hotel will sit right across the street from Bay Medical Center. The hotel will be within the CRA district of the city and tax money from the hotel will go into the CRA.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, says having a hotel next to Bay Medical Center will have a great impact on the community.

“It is a big deal for the city,” Brudnicki said. “It is a really nice upgrade for that area within the CRA district and I’m really happy it is taking place.”

The hotel is in the very early stages of this project and the next step will be to get a development order.

