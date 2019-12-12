Panama City commissioners change code enforcement collection method

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners are continuing to help the city clean up after Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners have elected to use the uniform collection method on code enforcement cases.

This means that, for example, if code enforcement is forced to clean a property, the price of that cleaning will fall to the property owner and be due at the time of the annual property tax bill.

This method allows the city to be reimbursed for their cost of cleanup quicker instead of waiting for the property to sell and a lien be paid at that time.

City officials say that by using this method, it will enable the costs it spends cleaning up abandoned and neglected properties to be recouped quicker.

“It is going to assure us that we will have the funding available to us to take care of all of those that other people are not taking care of,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

The city of Panama City will hold its next code enforcement hearing on December 19th.

