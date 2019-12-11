Panama City commissioners approve affordable model homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The housing crisis in Panama City continues after so many residents lost their homes during Hurricane Michael. But, officials in Panama City are working to give residents a new place to live.

At Tuesday’s Panama City city commission meeting, commissioners approving the construction of four new model homes which can be built under the State Housing Incentives Program.

“The whole reason for doing this is so that these citizens have an opportunity to touch, feel and smell, to see if these homes are the types of homes they would like in a development,” said CRA Community Development Director Michael Johnson.

Three of these model homes come in a box and then are assembled on site. These homes are made out of steel panels and are built to sustain 186 miles per hour winds

“This will make sure that those houses will stay upright when the next store occurs,” Johnson said.

The fourth model home is a 3-D home that utilizes 3-D printing to construct concrete homes.

“These homes are built using robots and can be constructed within 16 to 24 hours,” Johnson said. “So you are able to do more of these very quickly.”



These homes will be in the $175,000 or less price range. They are coming from the city’s SHIP program and will give assistance to pre-qualified buyers if they choose to purchase one of these homes.

Panama City City Manager, Mark McQueen says these homes will give affordable housing options and will help with the acute shortage of housing.

“The objective is to help in that range of 35 to 50 thousand dollars annual salary and this clearly makes those homes much more affordable as a result of that,” McQueen said.

Three of the homes will be in the Glenwood Community and the 3-D model home will be in Millville. These homes are expected to be up by February of next year.

