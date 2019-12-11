Panama City commissioners amend Hagerty Consulting contract to help with recovery efforts

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners amended a contract Tuesday with Hagerty Consulting, who are helping the city recover after the storm. This additive change order will give Hagerty Consulting almost 4 million dollars. 

Part of the money is for additional levels of efforts during town hall meetings for the Long Term Recovery Plan. 

The money will also go to Hagerty for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program which will allow Haggerty to apply for grants through the state and is designed to help communities become more resilient and withstand storms in the future. Finally, the money will go to housing recovery support. 

Although some commissioners voiced their concern about this money, City Manager, Mark McQueen says they will get the funds when their work is complete. 

“Hagerty will bill as time is spent on the projects,” McQueen said. “It’s not a ‘were going to write up a two million dollar check tomorrow’ to Hagerty. It just allows us to start having a pot of money that we can start drawing against as that work is being done.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

9 years after school board shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "9 years after school board shooting"

Model homes coming to Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Model homes coming to Panama City"

Florida Chief Resilience Officer visits Tyndall AFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Chief Resilience Officer visits Tyndall AFB"

Springfield petition circulating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Springfield petition circulating"

Margaret K. Lewis gets donation from Lowes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margaret K. Lewis gets donation from Lowes"

Project 25 holds 39th year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project 25 holds 39th year"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.