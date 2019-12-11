Panama City commissioners amend Hagerty Consulting contract to help with recovery efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City city commissioners amended a contract Tuesday with Hagerty Consulting, who are helping the city recover after the storm. This additive change order will give Hagerty Consulting almost 4 million dollars.

Part of the money is for additional levels of efforts during town hall meetings for the Long Term Recovery Plan.

The money will also go to Hagerty for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program which will allow Haggerty to apply for grants through the state and is designed to help communities become more resilient and withstand storms in the future. Finally, the money will go to housing recovery support.

Although some commissioners voiced their concern about this money, City Manager, Mark McQueen says they will get the funds when their work is complete.

“Hagerty will bill as time is spent on the projects,” McQueen said. “It’s not a ‘were going to write up a two million dollar check tomorrow’ to Hagerty. It just allows us to start having a pot of money that we can start drawing against as that work is being done.”