Panama City commission rejects education consultant proposal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — After trying to hire an education consultant to help make schools in Panama City better, city officials now say they are moving in a different direction.

Commissioners unanimously rejected the one and only proposal they received for the job on Monday night.

The original intent to hire a consultant was to work within Panama City schools to determine how to best move forward with improving the quality of those schools.

In the initial request for proposals, the city reserved the right to reject them if they did not get at least three, and they followed through with that rejection on Monday night.

Commissioner Jenna Haligas said that they are still aggressively pursuing how they can partner with Bay District Schools, however, this proposal was not what the city is looking for right now.

City officials also said they are looking at other opportunities to partner with the school district to benefit the schools in the city.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

School Consultant Rejection

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Consultant Rejection"

FDOH shelter exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH shelter exercise"

Bay County administrator panel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County administrator panel"

COLD CASE: Unsolved murder began 15 years ago with Freeport discovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COLD CASE: Unsolved murder began 15 years ago with Freeport discovery"

Gospel Sing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gospel Sing"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.