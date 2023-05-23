PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After two commission incumbents, including Mayor Greg Brudnicki, lost in recent elections another leader in the city is stepping down.

City Manager Mark McQueen announced his resignation during Tuesday’s city council meeting. A retired U.S. Army General, McQueen commanded the city and attempted a massive rebuild after Hurricane Michael destroyed the town in 2018.

However, his decisions, especially when it came to finances, were often controversial. The biggest example was a “fire tax” that McQueen supported and the city commission passed in 2020.

Brudnicki’s challenger, and the new mayor, Doctor Michael Rohan ran against the fire tax specifically, in his bid to win the race.