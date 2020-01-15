Panama City city commissioners move forward with Martin Theatre repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One big icon of downtown Panama City is facing some obstacles to come back, amid outward support for rebuilding. 

Panama City city commissioners rejected all bids that were submitted with regards to the exterior repairs for the Martin Theatre. The lowest bidder did not provide enough information for a thorough review and other bidders exceeded the estimated cost of the repairs. 

City officials say even though bids were rejected, this rebuild is on the top of their priority list. 

“The intent is to get on with the exterior facade as soon as we can and then work on the inside of the Martin Theatre and look at new configurations,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen, “So that we can have multiple purposes for that great facility that we have downtown.”

