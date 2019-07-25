Panama City church working to get old school building on national historic places list

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — First Presbyterian Church of Panama City is working to get one of the city’s oldest buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The old Panama Grammar School has been around for over a hundred years and now the church, which once used it as their office building, is trying to help it recover, by getting it noticed nationally.

Ron brown is the pastor there.

“Many people hold this building near and dear to their hearts,” he said, “There’s really not much in the county that goes back to this era.”

If it is registered, it would be good news for residents, as the church is looking to sell the property to someone who can develop it into something more. Brown says the site being a registered historic place is more appealing to buyers.

“The people that have expressed interest in the building have expressed interest in saving the building as it is, not just using the property,” he said.

Selling the property would give the church money to help them put a roof back on their main sanctuary, which was ripped off during the storm.

“Some incredible wind force took it and lifted it off the church,” he said. “It’s completely missing. No planking, no shingles.”

The new roof has been approved and Brown says it’s expected to be finished by the start of next year. As for the Panama Grammar School building, Brown says he’s hoping it will be restored to above and beyond its former glory.

“Our desire is that the building would be saved and the building would be put to good use, and it would be not only beneficial to us as a church but beneficial to the community.”