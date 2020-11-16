Panama City Church reopens its chapel doors

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — After two years of repairs and rebuilding due to Hurricane Michael, a local church has reopened its chapel doors to residents.

Sunday was the first day back for the First United Methodist Church in Panama City. They have been holding services throughout different parts of their campus, but they could finally reopen their chapel for Sunday service.

Doctor Jeremy Pridgeon, the Senior Minister, said Hurricane Michael tore right through walls, which caused flooding and broke many stained glass panels in their chapel sanctuary.

“Reconfiguration has helped us to prepare this church for maybe the next 100 years of worship in this space,” said Dr. Pridgeon. “We really tried to be intentional about the flexibility and the functionality, and we tell people this is a soft opening, there will be a formal rededication in the new year, and we are taking precautions because of covid.”

Pridgeon said it has been an emotional day for many.

“We celebrate, and we hope that others will celebrate with us and we are just grateful for Mr. Anderson who is the head of this project and Tommy St.Dumont who is the chair of our Board of Trustees and the able leadership because many would have thought that the building would have had to come down and because of their hard work we were able to restore it. We look forward to the continued worship in this place for years to come,” said Dr. Pridgeon.

Pridgeon said the entire rebuild really took a herculean effort with everyone’s help. And he said he is grateful for it.