PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every holiday season, there’s a Panama City man who competes with himself to create a light display bigger than the one he made the year before.

Scott Fester’s 2022 Christmas Extravaganza at Grace Presbyterian Church is now close to featuring a million lights.

New additions include a Christmas graveyard, more snow machines and there’s even a water display.

The Christmas tree centerpiece has also gotten taller. It’s 29 feet tall and still growing. Fester said he wants it to be 35 feet next year.

“After being on the ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ of course you’re like I should go better and bigger,” Fester said. “So of course, I just add more lights every year, more trees. I think we’re at like 250 Christmas trees now.”

This light display will shine every night beginning at 5:30 until January 3rd.

Santa will be available for pictures Thursday-Saturday. Face painters and a balloon artist will be there on Friday and Saturday.

While the event is free to the public, they do ask for donations for the church and to continue the Christmas Extravaganza.

Fester is also hoping to expand to a much larger scale next year. He’s currently working with about 1 acre of land. He’s looking for an estimated 9 acres of property for his 2023 display.