Panama City Center for the Arts to host Black Lives Matter exhibit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts was looking for a way to join the Black Lives Matter conversation and felt an art exhibit was the perfect way to do it.

The Center wanted to consult with local African American artists on what would be the best way to share the BLM narrative.

Ricky Steele and Willie Morris are two artists showcasing their work in the new exhibit and both artists have a desire for our country to solve the nations problems by coming together and practicing peace and patience.

“I’m hoping that we can create images that will create change that will help you know, calm our society because right now, we’ve become so violent,” Steele said.

Morris is hopeful the art will start the conversations that the artists are hoping to inspire with their work.

“The work will speak for itself,” Morris said. “We have things that show family, that show love, that shows we are united and shows that we are on one accord when it comes to visually depicting what we offer in the community.”

The BLM exhibit organizers also found a way for the community to get involved.

“One thing that’s really special about this particular exhibit is we also have a community wall,” said Jayson Kretzer, the executive director of the Bay Arts Alliance. “So members of the community when they come in and visit, they can draw a picture, write a poem, write a word and stick it on the wall as part of the exhibit going forward. We get to hear from our entire community as well.”

The new BLM exhibit will begin Friday, July 3rd at 10 a.m. The exhibit is free and will run through the end of the month.