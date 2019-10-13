Panama City celebrates with Survivor’s Jam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Another event bringing residents together after the anniversary of the storm took the form of a music festival in downtown Panama City.



Mckenzie Park was covered in lawn chairs full of survivors– all celebrating their progress and strength.



The community enjoyed live music performances from REO Speedwagon, Survivor, and Fleetwood Max.



The park was filled with food vendors, merchandise tables, and fun activities.



Gary Kolmetz, the event coordinator, says planning the event took a lot of hard work– and seeing all the smiles on everyone’s face made it all worth it.



“There comes a time when you have to just take a moment and stop and look at how far you’ve come. And when you do that, we found out, we’ve come to a remarkable amount. We have just come so far and a lot of the folks don’t know that so you have a celebration to bring it out of them,” said Kolmetz.



Kolmetz says he’s happy the community could use tonight’s event as a way to celebrate positively after the year they had.