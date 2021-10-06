Panama City carnival brings joy to locals

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The old Panama City mall parking lot is lit up and ready for fall with the carnival in town.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, residents were excited to see the rides and games.

The gates opened on Tuesday night.

Carnival company, Arnold Amusements typically brings its rides to the Bay County fairgrounds. Those were being used to house FEMA trailers after Hurricane Michael and the grounds are still closed.

So this year, they brought 20 rides instead of the usual 40. Bay County resident Laura Grant said it feels great to be out of the house.



“The kids get to enjoy it and have a lot of fun, we get to enjoy it, it’s better than being stuck in the house all the time,” Grant said. “the no mask thing is nice too. It makes it feel normal after so much craziness. It’s like a hint of normal for everybody.”

Kids were excited to have the carnival back after having to stay inside during the pandemic last year.

“It feels very weird because last year I wasn’t out here and it’s like I forgot most of the rides,” a local resident Saylor Price said. “It feels so much better to be out in the fresh air.”

The carnival will be in town at the Panama City mall parking lot until Saturday night. It will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.