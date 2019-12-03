Panama City businesses respond to weekend holiday shopping numbers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As shoppers wrap up the holiday weekend and start wrapping holiday gifts, small business owners are looking at the numbers from ‘Shop Local Saturday.’

“I was really pleased with the number,” said Greg Snow, owner of The Little Mustard Seed in Downtown Panama City. “The parking lots were full, the spaces in the front were full, the restaurants were full.”

Snow said although Small Business Saturday sales have been higher in past years, it was a great weekend for the store. 

“There were just a ton of people downtown for Small Business Saturday,” he said. 

Across the street, owner of Accents Home Decor, Shanna Campbell, agreed. 

“It was very busy throughout the day,” said Campbell. “We say thank you to Panama City.”

She said it means the world to a small store owner when residents decide to shop local. 

“You’re supporting the community, you’re supporting local artists, you’re supporting children in the area,” said Campbell. “We do a lot of different donations and functions.”

For store owners like Jane Lindsey, the weekend brings in more than just sales; it brings old friends.

“We had a lot of people come in and were so happy to see that we were back again,” said Lindsey. “After 35 years we’ve sort of gathered a lot of friends and family.”

Lindsey said that’s continued into the week, making for a great holiday weekend both in sales and in smiles. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PC tree lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC tree lighting"

Local businesses react to small business Saturday numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses react to small business Saturday numbers"

Car crash and structure fire in Parker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car crash and structure fire in Parker"

Gas Station Robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Station Robbery"

Top 6 picks for PCB City Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top 6 picks for PCB City Manager"

Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.