Panama City businesses respond to weekend holiday shopping numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As shoppers wrap up the holiday weekend and start wrapping holiday gifts, small business owners are looking at the numbers from ‘Shop Local Saturday.’

“I was really pleased with the number,” said Greg Snow, owner of The Little Mustard Seed in Downtown Panama City. “The parking lots were full, the spaces in the front were full, the restaurants were full.”

Snow said although Small Business Saturday sales have been higher in past years, it was a great weekend for the store.

“There were just a ton of people downtown for Small Business Saturday,” he said.

Across the street, owner of Accents Home Decor, Shanna Campbell, agreed.

“It was very busy throughout the day,” said Campbell. “We say thank you to Panama City.”

She said it means the world to a small store owner when residents decide to shop local.

“You’re supporting the community, you’re supporting local artists, you’re supporting children in the area,” said Campbell. “We do a lot of different donations and functions.”

For store owners like Jane Lindsey, the weekend brings in more than just sales; it brings old friends.

“We had a lot of people come in and were so happy to see that we were back again,” said Lindsey. “After 35 years we’ve sort of gathered a lot of friends and family.”

Lindsey said that’s continued into the week, making for a great holiday weekend both in sales and in smiles.