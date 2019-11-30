Panama City businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As residents continue their holiday shopping through the weekend, local small businesses are encouraging everyone to come out and shop local this Saturday.

Many boutiques and other local businesses on Harrison Avenue in Downtown Panama City are holding special deals on Saturday to promote investing in community business.

“Small Business Saturday is always our biggest sales day of the year so we look forward to that,” said Greg Snow, owner of The Little Mustard Seed. “We spend this whole month just getting ready for the small business Saturday coming up.”

Store owners like Liane Harding at Main Street Antiques say they took a hit after Hurricane Michael and depend on locals stopping in to shop to stay open.

“I know it’s easy to click a button and have it delivered to your door but when you spend money in your local small business, it goes right back into your community not to some conglomerate some other area,” said Harding.