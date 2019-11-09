Panama City building on its way to National Register of Historic Places

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — One of the oldest buildings in Panama City may soon be getting recognized for its historical significance on a national level.

The Panama Grammar School building off of Harrison Avenue is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

The building received state approval on Thursday and will now move toward national approval. If that approval is granted, the historical status will be beneficial for the building’s future.

“It also does allow opportunities for federal funding and some financial ability and incentives to help with preservation and redevelopment,” said Kevin Wattenbarger, the Senior Commercial Real Estate Advisor who has spearheaded the project. “That also will be key in what the purchaser of the property is looking to do.”

Wattenbarger said the purchaser is interested in turning the old building into townhome style apartments and single-family residences. If there are no issues with the national approval, the Panama Grammar School building will be listed on the Register of Historic Places in about 60 days.