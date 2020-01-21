Zoo World reaches, raises fundraising goal to help Australia

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Zoo World announced Tuesday they’ve raised $10,000 in less than two weeks to help Mogo Zoo in Australia, thanks to donations from individuals and businesses.

“The response from the community has been absolutely incredible,” said Erika Newell, the Animal Care Curator for Zoo World.

Zoo World set up the fundraiser to purchase needed medical equipment for Mogo Zoo. They purchased a mobile medical monitoring device Tuesday that will allow them to help animals outside the zoo.

“It’s imperative that they get these pieces of equipment so they can continue doing good work not only on their facility but outside as well,” Newell said.

Zoo World’s next fundraising goal is $15,000. Australia has put a hold on pouches and crafted items while they sort through the inventory they’ve received, so monetary donations are the only donations Zoo World is accepting.

“We understand the need to want to send and make something tangible for Australia, but by monetarily donating directly to Zoo World, we are sending tangible donations to them that they will receive assistance this week,” Newell said. “If you donate to a fund, that has a trickle-down effect of weeks or even months so monetary donations are a tangible need this week.”

To donate, visit Zoo World’s website. You can also call Zoo World or stop by to make your donation.