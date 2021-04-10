Woman rescued after the roof of a convenience store flies on home

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado early Saturday morning caused major damage in Panama City beach…

Around 8 a.m. the roof of Blu Convenience Store on Front Beach Road and Wells Road was torn off and landed on top of a house, trapping a woman inside.

Tom Pulatuov was working the register at the store at the time of the storm.

“It was quiet and then all of a sudden the building started shaking,” Pulatuov said.

Pulatuov says he saw the roof start to lift, that’s when and the three others inside the store headed for shelter.

“Just scary you know super scary I don’t know how to explain that moment,” Pulatuov said.

About two minutes later, they came out of the bathroom and the roof was gone, and they didn’t know where it landed.

Around the corner, Sherry Wilson was asleep inside her cousin’s home when the unthinkable happened.

“I was sound asleep and the grace of God woke me up as far as I’m concerned,” Wilson said. “I heard this loud rrrrrrr roaring noise and something told me to dive and I did.”

That noise Wilson heard was the roof falling onto her cousin’s home. Wilson was asleep in the room right through the window.

The debris trapped Wilson inside. Minutes later the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue showed up to free her, and she escaped with barely a scratch.

“A bruise and some banged up knees and that’s it,” Wilson said. “Like I said thank you, Jesus.”

Wilson lost both of her cars from the storm and the front half of her cousin’s house was destroyed. The owners of the convenience store have already started their cleanup and are just glad to be alive.

“We are just glad that we are okay, something could’ve happened to us badly, but it didn’t,” Pulatuov said.

Luckily, there are no reports of serious injuries during today’s storm.