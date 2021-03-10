West Bay students host biking competition against Jacksonville Jaguars mascot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — West Bay students are off to the races!

Bay District Schools celebrated National School Breakfast Week at West Bay Elementary with a biking competition against the Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot, Jax.

These West Bay students put the pedal to the medal in this challenge to see who could blend the smoothie first, Jax the Mascot or West Bay.

“One of our students actually beat the Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot in making a smoothie. And our own Salvage Santa contributed two bikes for the giveaway. So we were able to give away bikes and some other freebies from the Jags.” said Bay District Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

All of the students got a nutrition lesson from Chartwells on fresh fruit versus dried fruit, and the importance of eating healthy.

“I learned that there’s lots of different types of fruits and about 200 seeds in one strawberry.” said 5th grader, Manny Sales.

“What do you think you learned about fruit and healthy eating today? That its good to eat healthy and it’s very delicious.” said 5th grader, KC Snell.

But their favorite part was getting to participate in the fun with their classmates.

“I think it was really fun. We got little fruit samples and a few of my classmates got to make little smoothies for us,” said Snell.

Chartwell’s plans to continue touring schools in the district to share these lessons on fresh foods.