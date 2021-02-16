WATCH: PCB City Council discusses replacing City Manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council held a meeting to discuss appointing an interim city manager and the selection process for a new city manager.

Al Shortt

The council fired the previous city manager, Tony O’Rourke, last week. During the meeting the council agreed to hire Al Shortt, the city’s retired public works director, as interim city manager. Shortt retired in January after working for the city for 25 years, officials said.

Shortt will make $13,000 a month and agreed to a 90 day contract. He also asked for a city provided cell phone.

The council also chose to move forward in their city manager search without using a headhunter.