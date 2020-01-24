Volunteers set up for Oyster Bash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — About 33,000 oysters, a stage and excitement are in place ahead of an annual event Saturday.

Volunteers spent the day Friday preparing for the 9th annual Oyster Bash.

“A lot of people have really been waiting for this and they missed out last year but they understood and we either go big or go home,” Jean McDougall, Oyster Bash’s vice president and coordinator, said.

Live music, face painting and bounce houses for kids and all you can eat food are just some of what attendees can expect.

Proceeds benefit The Man in the Sea Museum, the only museum in Panama City Beach.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year … it really helps to support any of the restoration of artifacts or just our basic operating costs,” McDougall said. “We sustained some damage from the storm, so we have a sign that needs to be replaced and some roofing that needs help.”

McDougall encourages families to come, and there will also be a master diver reunion at the event. It will take place from 1-5 p.m. at 1415 Moylan Road. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children in advance or $45 for adults at the door. Children 5 and under are free.

More information is available here.