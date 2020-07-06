Victims speak out after July 4th assault

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police are still investigating a fight that took place the night of July 4th on Panama City Beach. The incident sent two people to the hospital and four others to jail.

A Panama City Beach couple who doesn’t wish to be fully identified claimed they were watching fireworks near the Bidawee section of Panama City Beach when five young men in their early 20’s pulled up next to them in a truck and began undressing.

“I looked over and when I asked them to please step around the other side of the vehicle that’s basically what cut loose everything,” said the victim of the assault, Vikki.

The woman who wants to be identified only as Vikki, says the young men began cursing and insulting the family, she added.

“Effing kill me and my white daughter,” said Vikki.

After threatening her daughter, Vikki says the men attacked her husband.

“And they basically jumped on him, the one that came and said all that held me back from helping him,” said Vikki.

Vikki posted a story about the attack on social media, including photos of her injuries.

It’s been shared a several thousand times.

“The big guy that was the one who made all the threats, punched me in my right eye and sent me flying through the air, our daughter is screaming,” said Vikki.

Vikki says witnesses called 911 and helped track down the truck after the men fled the scene.

Panama City Beach Police arrested four of the suspects involved.

Murray Louis Horton, 22, is from Andalusia, Alabama. He is charged with Battery-touch or strike.

Marcus Antonio Jones, 22, is from Dothan Alabama. He is charged with Battery-touch or strike.

Tyshon Jerone Jones, 21, is from Enterprise, Alabama. He is charged with Battery-touch or strike.

Tywann Tiera Sistrunk, 23, is from Ozark, Alabama. He is charged with Battery-touch or strike, Driving with a suspended license with knowledge and failure to appear for that suspended license.

Right now they’re charged with simple assault which is a misdemeanor, but police say there could be more charges.

“We can’t even come to the end of our neighborhood and watch fireworks.” said Vikki.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon believes this is an isolated incident.

“Panama City Beach is safe for now and it’s been probably in past years. This is one standalone incident that we know of this weekend. The police calls were down 40% this fourth of July from Memorial Day Weekend,” said Sheldon.