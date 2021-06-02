UNwineD festival will offer wine, beer, and spirits from across the world

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — There are many large events happening in Panama City Beach this weekend.

One of those is the return of the UNwineD festival.

In just 48 hours Aaron Bessant Park will be transformed into an elegant atmosphere where you can get a little taste of wine country right here in the panhandle.

People are already setting up for the festival and soon people will make their way to the park and these empty tents will be filled with some sweet or dry drinks.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said guests can enjoy classic food and drinks imported from around the world.

“Over 70 tents of craft beer, spirits, and wines to taste,” Rudd said. “We also have an art vendor row so plenty to do during the day on Saturday.”

Friday’s kick-off party hosted by Southern Living Magazine is already sold out. But tickets are still available for Saturday’s grand afternoon tasting with a variety of foods, cooking demonstrations, a cocktail competition, and live music at the park.

“We secured some vendors that we haven’t ever secured before in the past so they are coming from all over the United States and some are international,” Rudd said.

People’s taste buds are ready after the event had to be postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

You must be 21 or over to attend. Children under 12 are allowed to come to the event if they are accompanied by an adult 21 or over.