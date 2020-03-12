LIVE NOW /
UNwineD festival in Panama City Beach postponed

Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A popular festival in Panama City Beach has been postponed amid concerns of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Visit Panama City Beach officials said “UNwineD” will not take place, like scheduled, on March 20-21 at Aaron Bessant Park.

Officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following Governor Ron DeSantis’ statements to limit large-scale events in the state of Florida as well as the cancellation of sponsors due to corporate mandates.

“This was not an easy decision to make but the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said President and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, Dan Rowe, in a news release. “Even though the event was postponed, we still urge guests to experience our 27 miles of expansive shoreline, water sports and array of activities in the coming weeks.”

Officials did not give a new date for the UNwineD 2020 festival but said there is hopes of rescheduling this fall.

