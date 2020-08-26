Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Two taken to hospital after crash involving bicycles and vehicle

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took place on Front Beach Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday, which resulted in two bicyclists being transported to the hospital.

Troopers on scene said the crash involved two female cyclists, both 21 years old from Panama City Beach, and a pickup truck driver, 29, from Callaway.

Troopers said the cyclists were riding westbound on Front Beach Road, when the pickup truck collided with the bicyclists from behind.

They also stated traffic was stopped for a short amount of time while first responders worked to clear the scene, and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Troopers said they would like the public to remember to keep three feet of distance between vehicles and bicyclists or pedestrians using the sides of the road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mark Meadows addresses additional coronavirus relief

Flooding causes thousands of dollars in damage

Walton County TDC Visitor Center moves forward closer towards completion

Overdose Awareness Day will be recognized in Walton County

Clean up is expected in Villa Tasso after numerous complaints filed

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the