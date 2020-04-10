Two people injured in crash after crane truck overturns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Back Beach Road near Gulf View Drive Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver traveling in and out of traffic on Back Beach Road caused the crash between a small pick up truck and a portable crane truck.

Troopers said the the pick up truck was forced to slam on their breaks which then caused the portable crane truck to collide with the pick up, and overturn.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

FHP is investigating further and trying to the find the driver of the car who witnesses say was weaving in and out of traffic.

Traffic isn’t blocked but troopers say drivers should use caution in the area as they work to remove the crane truck.