Troy fraternity walks 128.3 miles to PCB for ‘Walk Hard 2020’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — About 40 students from Troy University are traveling to Panama City Beach but their visit has more meaning than just a beach trip.

Walking the entire way, the men from Alpha Tau Omega fraternity made the 128.3 mile trip over six days from Troy, Alabama to Panama City Beach.

This is part of an annual walk the fraternity holds to raise money for the Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures program.

In 2019, they had their biggest group so far as 36 make the trip and raised $75,000.

This year, their goal is $65,000.

First time walker, sophomore Jett Starnes says the trip has been brutal on their bodies but it’s all worth it in the end.

“I’ve had a strong military background, I don’t know. I was just getting excited, everyone was telling stories about it and the brotherhood bonds. You get to help veterans, it’s just an experience, there’s nothing that can beat it,” said Starnes.

The trip finished with a walk through Pier Park with veterans alongside them before jumping into the Gulf of Mexico.

You can donate to their cause here.