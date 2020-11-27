Traffic Crash on Panama City Beach Pkwy. sends three to hospital

Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A head-on collision between two cars sent three people to the hospital. The incident happened on Panama City Beach Pkwy. near Frank Brown Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The vehicles involved were a pick-up truck and an SUV.

Officials said at this time they are unsure how the accident occurred.

The only passenger in the SUV was transported to a local hospital, along with the two passengers in the pick-up truck, one of which included a child.

Officials say all three sustained only minor injuries, and they are all expected to make a full recovery.

