Toxicology report delayed for driver in tragic crash on mini-golf course

First responders were on scene Friday afternoon at a serious crash with injuries at Coconut Creek in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The toxicology results for the driver who drove off of the road and onto a mini-golf course, striking and killing two children, haven’t been processed yet at the state level.

The tragic crash happened on Dec. 4, 2020, at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. A four-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were on the mini-golf course when they were struck.

The driver of the truck, which police officers said veered off Front Beach Road and onto the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park property, was identified as Scott Donaldson, of Panama City Beach.

No charges have been filed in the case as Panama City Beach Police continue to investigate and wait on toxicology results.

The results typically take about 60 days. Last week marked exactly three months since the crash.

On Monday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials told News 13 they have not processed the evidence, per the State Attorney’s Office’s request. Here’s their statement below:

“FDLE’s Tallahassee lab received the evidence on January 6, 2021. On January 11, FDLE was contacted by the State Attorney’s Office and asked to hold off on processing. We have not yet received instructions to start processing the evidence. Once we receive instructions to continue, the evidence is scheduled to be processed in the toxicology section, where scientists look for the presence of alcohol and controlled substances.”

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman provided this statement about the ongoing investigation and toxicology results:

“Toxicology results are not back.

The Office of the State Attorney issued a subpoena to multiple physicians in January, requesting information on the medications prescribed to Scott Allen Donaldson. This was requested in order to be able to have the toxicology tests look specifically for these medications to see if they were present in Mr. Donaldson’s blood at the time of the accident.

There were three physicians subpoenaed, including an emergency room doctor, a neurosurgeon, and a family physician. Those physicians had 10 days to comply with the subpoena. Because there is a lot of information to be examined, that has taken some time. One physician’s documents have been reviewed; it was 500 pages.

A hold was placed on the toxicology results by the State Attorney to ensure the most accurate results will be achieved. The blood will be processed once the medical records’ analysis is complete.

As such, the City of Panama City Beach Police Department is not going to comment further at this time.”

Whitman added that the agency is still actively involved in working on this case. “Like all criminal cases, we work with the attorneys at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure they have the best possible case to take to trial,” said Chief Whitman. “We are 100 percent committed to bring justice for those little angels who lost their lives in this tragic crash on December 4, 2020. We only have one chance to get it right and it’s my job to make sure it’s correct. We do look forward to movement in this tragic case.”