PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, a toddler is recovering at a Pensacola hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday at a business on Front Beach Road, near Powell Adams Road.

Officers said a toddler found a gun inside a car and accidentally fired the weapon.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

There is an investigation into how this happened and it’s possible charges will be filed.