Ticket prices are discounted for Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are looking to buy a ticket to the hottest country concert in the panhandle – you can now do so at a lower price.

Thousands of tickets have already been sold to the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in March, but for those still waiting to buy their tickets, Executive Director Rendy Lovelady and his partners have your back.

“The economy is just starting to kick back in, but people are still really hurting and people are still in a financially questionable state,” Lovelady said. “So my partners and I got together and started thinking about how we can do a reset.”

They are calling it “The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Stimulus Package.” As of Thursday all general admission tickets will now cost $119, and military and first responder tickets will cost $109 for a three-day pass.

If you have already secured your spots, Lovelady said they will refund the extra money to your touchless wristbands to spend on food, drinks and merchandise.

“It’s our way of stimulating the economy,” Lovelady said. “It’s our way of giving it to our consumers and saying we love our jammers.”

He said they have even set up payment plans to make it as easy as possible. Lovelady said it has been a tough year, but he knows people are ready to get back out there.

“I also just realize that people are pent up and they are ready to go play,” Lovelady said. “And there is nothing better to play on than country music on the beach.”

He said no matter what happens, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam will be happening in March and he even called his buddy Luke Bryan who said he is ready lets go for it.

However, they will still be taking all safety precautions like cleaning the restrooms and touchless payments because the safety of the consumers is the number one priority.