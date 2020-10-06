Thunder Beach Rally back on for 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thunder Beach is an annual event that draws tourists and motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country. This year, because of the pandemic, it looked like it might not happen.

But after much discussion between Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke and Thunder Beach staff, the event has been approved to take place in just over two weeks.

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the annual Thunder Beach Rally.

After the spring rally was canceled earlier this year, it looked like fans and organizers wouldn’t be able to celebrate the monumental milestone.

Thunder Beach staff began asking the city of Panama City Beach for approval for the fall rally in September, but couldn’t get approval until Governor Desantis moved into Phase 3 of reopening.

“We resubmitted and we’re working with the city manager very closely and were able to finally get approval, it actually happened Monday evening,” said Thunder Beach General Manager, Chris Anderson.

Thunder Beach Production staff said they will also be taking different sanitary measures to keep everyone safe.

Organizers are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask while on site, and will even be providing them.

“Our audience is very very excited, we have been looking forward to this ever since the spring rally was canceled,” said Anderson.

This event typically brings tens of thousands of people to the area and benefits the local economy during the slower season.

“Frank Brown Park and Harley Davidson of Panama City Beach will both be in the villages, and hotspot during the event. We will not be able to have the pageant or the large concerts at night,” said Anderson

The rally will officially begin on October 21st and run through October 25th.