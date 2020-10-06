Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is back on

Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach officials announced they approved the permit Tuesday morning for the Thunder Beach motorcycle rally to take place later this month.

City officials said the approval does come with some stipulations. They said masks must be worn by all staff, vendors, and patrons for the duration of the event.

In an email from Thunder Beach event organizers, they said “the safety of riders, staff, and the local community is, and always will be paramount.”

They are asking those attending to check out thunderbeachproductions.com for their complete list of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The rally will take place from Oct. 21 – 25.

