Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite COVID-19, tourists from all over have come to Panama City Beach this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

Whether people were laying out at the beach, visiting tourist attractions or spending time with family, everywhere in sight was busy.

Beaches, restaurants and amusement parks all saw crowds of people this holiday weekend, as Panama City Beach welcomed thousands of tourists to town.

“It’s been super busy, we have been busier since we opened up this time then we have in previous years,” said Manager, Jinny Ccdavid.

“We had to have everybody work, we even called an extra people to work,” said Employee, Aaron Jones.

Tourists down at the beach said it’s the busiest they’ve seen in years.

“It’s been way busier, I’ve been coming here all my life and never seen it like this. It’s been a great time,” said Tourists Casey Oliver and Ryan Melton.

“I think people got tired of being stuck in their homes for so long and they see the opportunity to get out so they did,” said Mcdavid.

Many say the majority of the crowds were families and children.

“There’s a lot of people, it’s been police here. Since yesterday there’s nowhere to put your cabanas and stuff because it’s a lot crowded and they were shooting a lot of fireworks last night,” said Tourist Logan Lord.

Tourists say it was a great chance for a relaxing weekend getaway.

“It’s been very busy, it’s been a great weekend, people everywhere just having a great time living it up,” said Oliver and Melton.

“Great weather, a bunch of people down here for sure, a bunch of drinks, just a fun time,” said Tourist Drew Myers.

This weekend is expected to have a great economic impact on the city of Panama City Beach after many restaurants and businesses have been closed for some time.