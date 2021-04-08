The St. Joe Company to build a major healthcare campus in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A new healthcare facility will be coming to the beach.

The St. Joe Company announced that they will be building the campus that will be more than just a medical center.

St. Joe is partnering with the Florida State University College of Medicine and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to make this happen.

The 87-acre campus will be located at the intersection of Highway 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway and will include an emergency center, research area, and clinical components.

St. Joe company CEO Jorge Gonzalez said this will be great for Panama City Beach and he expects the campus to grow over the years.

“We anticipate over time it will include a little bit of everything,” Gonzalez said. “Primary specialists, diagnostics, laboratories, really an entire ecosystem will go on the campus.”

They say this will bring top-notch healthcare to the area so residents will no longer have to travel far to get what they need.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said this will benefit Panama City Beach.

“We know it is going to bring economic development and it is going to bring more jobs for the youth of the community, something you hear us talk about all the time,” Sheldon said. “Now Panama City Beach will be a destination for residents to come and for research.”

It will eventually include an emergency center and a 100-bed hospital.

Another benefit of the healthcare campus is its location. It will be close to the airport in case a life flight is ever needed, St. Joe plans to break ground in 2022.