The Humane Society of Bay County holds 10th annual Furry Friends 5K

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — This Halloween people were not the only ones dressing up. Dogs and pet owners from around the area came out to participate in the 10th annual Furry Friends 5K.

This event is run by The Humane Society of Bay County and each year it gets even bigger.

All the proceeds made at the 5K will go toward the re-opening of the animal shelter which temporarily shut down back in April.

Mary Gauden, the President of The Humane Society of Bay County said all animals are a gift and being able to help them brings her so much joy.

“Animals are definitely something special and it makes a big difference when you are able to bring in, open your home and bring that animal in,” Gauden said. “I mean who else is going to love you no matter what. Whatever you do it doesn’t matter.”

If you were unable to attend today’s event you can still help the cause, there is a virtual 5K option available online until the end of the year so you can give back to this cause.

Gauden said if you sign up you can still get the cool swag bags and t-shirts with your donation.