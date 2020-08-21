The Grand Theatre reopens August 28

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Catching a movie at The Grand Theatre in Pier Park used to be great rainy day activity for residents and visitors. Unfortunately, since March 18 theatres have been closed.

Starting August 28 the theatre on Panama City Beach will once more be open said President of Southern Theatres Ron Krueger. The doors will reopen but with some extra safety protocols as well.

“Our counters where we will be selling we will have plexiglass barriers so that there will be some space and barrier between the guests and employees.”

He said employees will also be getting temperature checks, quick questions on health status, and wearing masks while social distancing. Guests will be required to wear masks in the lobby, but not while in their seats.

“Sanitizing every high touchpoint, the employees are doing that for us,” he said. “The chemical we are using has a 60-second kill rate on the coronavirus.”

Krueger said they will be abiding by C-D-C 50% capacity guidelines, and allowing 30 minutes between each showtime for sanitization purposes. A new mobile APP allows guests to check the current capacity status of each show from home, book tickets, and even pre-order snacks.

“It will be available for pick up at a pickup area on the concession stand, so again it makes it a touchless process for the guest.”

He also explained that for any member of their REEL loyalty program, considerations are being made due to the closure.

“All accounts that might have expired or were expiring shortly, we’re actually adding 6-months to everybody’s membership term, so they are not missing anything and have the full benefit of the program.”

Krueger and staff said they are excited to welcome everyone back the movies later this month.