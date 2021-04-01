The 4th Annual “SAVE the BAY” Golf Tournament to take place April 10

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all area golfers of all levels!

The 4th Annual “SAVE the BAY” Golf Tournament will be hosted by Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort and held on the Nicklaus Course at Bay Point Golf Club. The event is set to take place on April 10th starting at 10 a.m.

“We are very excited to host this event. We have a great turn out of golfers. This is our fourth year hosting the event, it should be our sixth, but due to Hurricane Michael and the pandemic we had to cancel,” said Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort general manager, Matt Sutherland.

The proceeds benefit the St. Andrew Bay Watch, which works to educate, protect, monitor, and improve the health of the bay to benefit the entire community.

“We use the bay all the time for recreation, and it’s a big driver for our economy. It’s just really important to create habitat, have something very pretty to look at, and be stewards for our environment,” said St. Andrew Bay Watch Project Lead, Mary Beth Barnett.

Not only can golfers play a round and give back to the environment, but they can also win some exciting prizes! First place winners receive an overnight stay and round of golf at St. James Bay Club in Carrabelle, and there will also be a second and third place prize, along with prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

It is $400 to register a team for the even. Tickets can be purchased here.

St. Andrews Bay Watch is also looking for more volunteers to assist in their community projects, a link to their website can be found here.

