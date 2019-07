PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A crash is under investigation in Panama City Beach after after police said a Tennessee man died when he walked across Front Beach Road Tuesday night.

According to Panama City Beach Police, it happened shortly after 10:00 p.m., near Pier Park.

Officers said Terry Crowley, of Tennessee, was trying to cross Front Beach Road when he was hit by a man driving eastbound.

Officers said alcohol could have played a factor in the crash.